Embattled George mayor appears before DA legal commission
During an interview with a Christian radio station, Melvin Naik said that he cannot approve of the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus' performance during the inaugural event.
CAPE TOWN – George Mayor Melvin Naik has faced the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Federal Legal Commission for alleged homophobic comments made ahead of the town's first gay parade this week.
During an interview with a Christian radio station, Naik said he cannot approve of the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus' performance during the inaugural event.
The DA has brought disciplinary charges against him for bringing the party into disrepute.
DA officials say disciplinary hearings probing Naik's comments started on Thursday.
The party's Western Cape leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela, has reiterated that Naik's utterances go against the party's values and principles.
“He was charged and appeared for the first time before the FLC and then that hearing I think will continue for the next few days and then the FLC will make a finding after that."
He is also facing a possible motion of no confidence because of the comments.
At the same time, the DA executive is finalising charges against Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse, after the party decided to take disciplinary action against him about the removal of the former mayor.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
