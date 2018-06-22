Disunity will cost ANC votes in 2019, warns Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not mince his words as he warned the ANC that it is plagued with its leaders fighting for positions.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) congress in Boksburg on Friday.

ANC provincial structures have been embroiled in factional fighting, and Ramaphosa cautioned that this would cost the party votes.

He says lessons must be learnt from the history of the NUM.

“Mineworkers could not be miners, shift bosses… and comrades it was this union that campaigned and made sure that black workers could become miners or shift bosses.”

"We cannot go into those elections when we are divided and fighting amongst ourselves. Our people will never take us seriously," Ramaphosa added.

“We cannot go into those elections when we are divided and fighting amongst ourselves. Our people will never take us seriously,” Ramaphosa added.

The president did not mince his words as he warned the ANC that it is plagued with its leaders fighting for positions and structures of the organisation colliding with one another.

He called for an end to this, saying the party will not survive the elections if it persists.

“It must end because we’ve got a very huge task ahead of us, which is the 2019 elections.”

Ramaphosa says unity of the movement is sacrosanct but cautioned against covering up corruption in the name of unity.

WRONGDOING

The 2019 national and provincial elections are likely to be an uphill battle for the ANC and the party knows this.

Ramaphosa warned party members that ongoing fighting in its structures will hinder their electioneering efforts.

“Without that unity, comrades, we’ll not be able to run an effective campaign.”

At least four provincial structures are facing massive internal revolts as provincial leaders fight for positions.

While Ramaphosa preached unity, he cautioned against covering up wrongdoing in the name of uniting the party.

“It must be the unity that says we will not tolerate corruption within our ranks… we will not tolerate state capture.”

The president says a decisive victory for the ANC is the only way the party can implement its resolutions adopted at its conference.

