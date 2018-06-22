Dept working hard to bring back stranded SA victims of China visa scam

It's understood they were offered jobs as English teachers in that country but didn’t have the correct documents.

JOHANNESBURG – International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says her department is working with officials in China to release the passports of about 50 young South Africans left stranded as a result of a visa scam.

It's understood they were offered jobs as English teachers in that country but didn’t have the correct documents.

Beijing authorities found that they were working with study visas in contravention of the immigration laws.

The department’s Ndivhuwo Mabaya says: “We’d want them back as soon as possible but they’re in China, there’s a legal system there. We’ll respect that legal system and also count on our good relations to see how soon they can come back.”

The minister also says she will work with police and the Home Affairs Department to track down those behind the scams.

Mabaya adds: “Even if the parents wanted to help, they can’t because these people don’t have passports. The gentleman who is involved in this is being looked at by the Chinese authorities, we’re also looking into him from this side.”

