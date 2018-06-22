Dept working hard to bring back stranded SA victims of China visa scam
It's understood they were offered jobs as English teachers in that country but didn’t have the correct documents.
JOHANNESBURG – International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says her department is working with officials in China to release the passports of about 50 young South Africans left stranded as a result of a visa scam.
It's understood they were offered jobs as English teachers in that country but didn’t have the correct documents.
Beijing authorities found that they were working with study visas in contravention of the immigration laws.
The department’s Ndivhuwo Mabaya says: “We’d want them back as soon as possible but they’re in China, there’s a legal system there. We’ll respect that legal system and also count on our good relations to see how soon they can come back.”
The minister also says she will work with police and the Home Affairs Department to track down those behind the scams.
Mabaya adds: “Even if the parents wanted to help, they can’t because these people don’t have passports. The gentleman who is involved in this is being looked at by the Chinese authorities, we’re also looking into him from this side.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Mahumapelo resigns as member of North West provincial legislature
-
Changes to Medical Aid Schemes Bill aim to do away with brokers
-
About 50 young South Africans stranded in China after visa scam
-
Fewer than 17% of South African belong to med aid schemes - Stats SA
-
Motsoaledi: Govt to implement some NHI projects while Parly debates bills
-
ANC wants Mahumapelo to step down as NW MPL
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.