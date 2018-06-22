Dept urges caution after visa scam leaves 50 South Africans stranded in China
Authorities say they were recruited by an agent to work in that country as English teachers.
JOHANNESBURG – International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called on police and Home Affairs to track down and arrest those behind a visa scam that’s left about fifty young South Africans stranded in China.
Beijing authorities found that they were working with study visas in contravention of the immigration laws.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has appealed to citizens to be more cautious of such scams and to check with the relevant authorities before traveling to other countries.
“It was a scam and we’re calling on South Africans to be careful, to double check, to also check with our consulate and to also check with different embassies before they travel overseas.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
