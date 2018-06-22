Gauteng DA to march to Refentse clinic over missing baby
It’s understood that Khombo Mhlongo's baby was taken after giving birth last month.
JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng are on Friday morning marching to the Refentse clinic near Hammanskraal demanding answers about the disappearance of a baby at the facility.
It is understood that Khombo Mhlongo's baby was taken after giving birth last month.
The party in the province wants those involved to be suspended.
The DA's Abel Tau says they will be handing over a memorandum to the manager.
“We want to stand with the people of Refentse and the people of Tshwane in demanding answers for Khombo but not only that, in demanding better [service delivery] from government and the authorities that were in charge.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Motsoaledi: All South Africans will need to contribute to NHI
-
Section 27: SIU corruption report on Brian Hlongwa referred to NPA
-
[LISTEN] Why Ashwin Willemse is taking SuperSport to Equality Court
-
Anglican bishop criticises Malema comments on Indians as hate speech
-
Take these 11 days off in 2018 and be out of the office for 34 days
-
About 50 young South Africans stranded in China after visa scam
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.