Gauteng DA to march to Refentse clinic over missing baby

It’s understood that Khombo Mhlongo's baby was taken after giving birth last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng are on Friday morning marching to the Refentse clinic near Hammanskraal demanding answers about the disappearance of a baby at the facility.

The party in the province wants those involved to be suspended.

The DA's Abel Tau says they will be handing over a memorandum to the manager.

“We want to stand with the people of Refentse and the people of Tshwane in demanding answers for Khombo but not only that, in demanding better [service delivery] from government and the authorities that were in charge.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)