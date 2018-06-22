Popular Topics
Gauteng DA to march to Refentse clinic over missing baby

It’s understood that Khombo Mhlongo's baby was taken after giving birth last month.

DA members get ready to march Refentse clinic near Hammanskraal on 22 June 2018 demanding answers about the disappearance of a baby at the facility. Picture: @DA_GPL/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng are on Friday morning marching to the Refentse clinic near Hammanskraal demanding answers about the disappearance of a baby at the facility.

It is understood that Khombo Mhlongo's baby was taken after giving birth last month.

The party in the province wants those involved to be suspended.

The DA's Abel Tau says they will be handing over a memorandum to the manager.

“We want to stand with the people of Refentse and the people of Tshwane in demanding answers for Khombo but not only that, in demanding better [service delivery] from government and the authorities that were in charge.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

