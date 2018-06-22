DA: Commuters will benefit if local govt runs rail transport

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

DA: Commuters will benefit if local govt runs rail transport

Train delays, damaged infrastructure and suspended train lines have become a reality for tens of thousands of commuters in Cape Town.

FILE: Commuters cram onto a train at the Khayelitsha station on 30 November 2017. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Commuters cram onto a train at the Khayelitsha station on 30 November 2017. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says if rail management is being managed by local government more commuters will make use of rail transport.

Train delays, damaged infrastructure and suspended train lines have become a reality for tens of thousands of commuters in Cape Town.

The DA’s Manny De Freitas says commuters will benefit if rail transport is being managed by local government.

"That's the first thing I would do, is speed it up because the city, I believe, would be the best people to make sure it is run [properly]. It's a very complicated situation because these lines, especially the central line, they're vandalised all the time."

The Competition Commission has received submissions from local and provincial government.

It has also received submissions from the public and local transport providers.

Spokesperson for the Competition Commission Sipho Ngwema: "Basically we are here to address some of the concerns we have recieved as the Competition Commission with regards to efficiency of the public transport system and the inefficiencies in the system itself."

Ngwema added that the inquiry will conclude in June 2019.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA