DA: Commuters will benefit if local govt runs rail transport
Train delays, damaged infrastructure and suspended train lines have become a reality for tens of thousands of commuters in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says if rail management is being managed by local government more commuters will make use of rail transport.
Train delays, damaged infrastructure and suspended train lines have become a reality for tens of thousands of commuters in Cape Town.
The DA’s Manny De Freitas says commuters will benefit if rail transport is being managed by local government.
"That's the first thing I would do, is speed it up because the city, I believe, would be the best people to make sure it is run [properly]. It's a very complicated situation because these lines, especially the central line, they're vandalised all the time."
The Competition Commission has received submissions from local and provincial government.
It has also received submissions from the public and local transport providers.
Spokesperson for the Competition Commission Sipho Ngwema: "Basically we are here to address some of the concerns we have recieved as the Competition Commission with regards to efficiency of the public transport system and the inefficiencies in the system itself."
Ngwema added that the inquiry will conclude in June 2019.
Popular in Local
-
Motsoaledi: All South Africans will need to contribute to NHI
-
Anglican bishop criticises Malema comments on Indians as hate speech
-
Mahumapelo resigns as member of North West provincial legislature
-
About 50 young South Africans stranded in China after visa scam
-
Changes to Medical Aid Schemes Bill aim to do away with brokers
-
Dept working hard to bring back stranded SA victims of China visa scam
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.