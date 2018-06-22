DA: Commuters will benefit if local govt runs rail transport

Train delays, damaged infrastructure and suspended train lines have become a reality for tens of thousands of commuters in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says if rail management is being managed by local government more commuters will make use of rail transport.

Train delays, damaged infrastructure and suspended train lines have become a reality for tens of thousands of commuters in Cape Town.

The DA’s Manny De Freitas says commuters will benefit if rail transport is being managed by local government.

"That's the first thing I would do, is speed it up because the city, I believe, would be the best people to make sure it is run [properly]. It's a very complicated situation because these lines, especially the central line, they're vandalised all the time."

The Competition Commission has received submissions from local and provincial government.

It has also received submissions from the public and local transport providers.

Spokesperson for the Competition Commission Sipho Ngwema: "Basically we are here to address some of the concerns we have recieved as the Competition Commission with regards to efficiency of the public transport system and the inefficiencies in the system itself."

Ngwema added that the inquiry will conclude in June 2019.