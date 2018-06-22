Child dies in school bus accident near Porterville

New NW premier Mokgoro clear on his mandate
Politics
The vehicle ferrying children from Portville Primary School allegedly overturned.
CAPE TOWN - It's understood a child has died after a school bus overturned near Porterville in the Western Cape.
Officials are currently on scene.
The children are from Portville Primary School.
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “The driver lost control of this school bus and two kids, one was still trapped in this bus, were seriously injured. The other kid lost his life in this tragic school bus accident.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.