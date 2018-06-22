Child dies in school bus accident near Porterville

The vehicle ferrying children from Portville Primary School allegedly overturned.

CAPE TOWN - It's understood a child has died after a school bus overturned near Porterville in the Western Cape.

Officials are currently on scene.

The children are from Portville Primary School.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “The driver lost control of this school bus and two kids, one was still trapped in this bus, were seriously injured. The other kid lost his life in this tragic school bus accident.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)