Charlotte Maxeke management probes link between patient death, protests
The hospital CEO says while there is no way of telling how long the investigation will take they would like to have the report ready soon.
JOHANNESBURG – Management at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital say they have started with interviewing employees about a possible link between the death of a patient and protests at the facility last month.
Hundreds of workers shut down the hospital over unpaid bonuses.
Details of this death emerged during a sitting with the Human Rights Commission, which has launched an inquiry into operations at the hospital and whether the disruptions could have been prevented.
Charlotte Maxeke's CEO Gladys Bogoshi says the death was brought to their attention by a family member living abroad and the hospital then contacted a local family member for clarity on the incident.
She says they have started interviewing workers at the hospital about what happened.
“We’ve the documents, the files and we need to get the actual so that we can relate the interview which was informal to the formal and link the two.”
Bogoshi says they are still in the early stages of their probe.
“And also you need to get an opinion from an expert who’d know the condition and be able to say there were linkages.”
She says while there is no way of telling how long the investigation will take but they would like to have the report ready soon.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
