Anglican bishop criticises Malema comments on Indians as hate speech
Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg Reverend Steve Moreo says that Julius Malema and his comrades have a great need to understand and embrace ubuntu.
JOHANNESBURG - Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg Reverend Steve Moreo has condemned recent remarks by EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu, citing their comments as hate speech.
He says that Malema’s remarks are against ubuntu which followed in 1994.
During a Youth Day speech, Malema hit out at Indians, saying that they were racists.
"[The] majority of Indians hate Africans, [the] majority of Indians are racist and we must never be scared to say that."
That was Malema’s remarks at a Youth Day commemoration event in Klerkdorp in the North West last week.
Bishop Steve Moreo says that Malema and his comrades have a great need to understand and embrace ubuntu.
He goes on to say that elected leaders have the need to engage others, and speak about their differences, and find one another.
He has urged people of faith to renew efforts to play a leading role in demonstrating love for one another, which he believes all religions advocate for.
Popular in Local
-
Mahumapelo resigns as member of North West provincial legislature
-
Changes to Medical Aid Schemes Bill aim to do away with brokers
-
About 50 young South Africans stranded in China after visa scam
-
Fewer than 17% of South African belong to med aid schemes - Stats SA
-
Motsoaledi: Govt to implement some NHI projects while Parly debates bills
-
ANC wants Mahumapelo to step down as NW MPL
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.