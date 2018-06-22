Popular Topics
Anglican bishop criticises Malema comments on Indians as hate speech

Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg Reverend Steve Moreo says that Julius Malema and his comrades have a great need to understand and embrace ubuntu.

FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg Reverend Steve Moreo has condemned recent remarks by EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu, citing their comments as hate speech.

He says that Malema’s remarks are against ubuntu which followed in 1994.

During a Youth Day speech, Malema hit out at Indians, saying that they were racists.

"[The] majority of Indians hate Africans, [the] majority of Indians are racist and we must never be scared to say that."

That was Malema’s remarks at a Youth Day commemoration event in Klerkdorp in the North West last week.

Bishop Steve Moreo says that Malema and his comrades have a great need to understand and embrace ubuntu.

He goes on to say that elected leaders have the need to engage others, and speak about their differences, and find one another.

He has urged people of faith to renew efforts to play a leading role in demonstrating love for one another, which he believes all religions advocate for.

