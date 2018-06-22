ANC: WC doesn't need law permitting alcohol sales at school
A controversial change to the Education Amendment Bill could allow the sale of alcohol on school premises under certain conditions.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says that the province's societal problems fueled by alcohol abuse do not need a law that will permit the sale of alcohol in schools under any circumstances.
The Department of Education says it will be guided by the Provincial Liquor Act and believes the change can help schools with fund raising at special events.
Teachers unions have rejected the proposal to amend the bill and the ANC's Theo Olivier says the opposition agrees with those contesting the changes.
"The crime statistics of our province and many of the social challenges we have, one of the contributing factors is alcohol. We are saying we don't want alcohol for whatever reasons at school."
MEC Debbie Schafer says that allowing alcohol sales in certain instances could help address deepening funding issues and adds that it is also already happening, but needs better regulation.
"There arse school that are already doing these kinds of events. They have cheese and wine, they have beer tents, they have wine auctions. We're not saying we're going to sell it permanently from the school, it's an occassion at the school.
Schafer says as the bill currently stands, a principal is prohibited from taking staff off school grounds to a function where there is alcohol.
