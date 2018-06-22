Amcu rejects 7.5% wage hike offer in sugar industry
A coalition of unions has been bargaining with employers since March, demanding a 12.5% salary increase, however, two other unions accepted the 7.5% offer.
JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says it rejected a 7.5% salary increase offered by employers in the sugar industry.
A coalition of unions has been bargaining with employers since March, demanding a 12.5% salary increase.
However, this Tuesday, the United Association of South Africa and the Food and Allied Workers Union agreed to the 7.5% offer.
Amcu National Treasurer Jimmy Gama says it is troubled by the lack of the fighting spirit by other unions.
“We felt that it was nowhere nearer to where the mandate of our members was at, so we felt that the employer was negotiating in bad faith. That’s the situation as we speak now.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
‘Dept must fix ailing public health system before applying NHI’
-
Motsoaledi: All South Africans will need to contribute to NHI
-
New NW premier Mokgoro clear on his mandate
-
Anglican bishop criticises Malema comments on Indians as hate speech
-
[LISTEN] Why Ashwin Willemse is taking SuperSport to Equality Court
-
Farmworker dies in freak accident near Piketberg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.