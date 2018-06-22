Amcu rejects 7.5% wage hike offer in sugar industry

A coalition of unions has been bargaining with employers since March, demanding a 12.5% salary increase, however, two other unions accepted the 7.5% offer.

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says it rejected a 7.5% salary increase offered by employers in the sugar industry.

A coalition of unions has been bargaining with employers since March, demanding a 12.5% salary increase.

However, this Tuesday, the United Association of South Africa and the Food and Allied Workers Union agreed to the 7.5% offer.

Amcu National Treasurer Jimmy Gama says it is troubled by the lack of the fighting spirit by other unions.

“We felt that it was nowhere nearer to where the mandate of our members was at, so we felt that the employer was negotiating in bad faith. That’s the situation as we speak now.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)