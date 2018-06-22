5 detained, 2 questioned in Lenasia protests
Residents protested outside the local police station after community patroller Emran Mohammad and two shoppers were shot dead during a store robbery.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say they have detained five people and taken two more for questioning following protests at the Lenasia South Police Station.
Residents protested outside the local police station on Thursday night after community patroller Emran Mohammad and two shoppers were shot dead during a robbery at a Shoprite store.
Police say officers were trying to address residents when residents started banging the entrance of the police station.
Spokesperson Brenda Muridili said: “The five people will most likely face charges of malicious damage to property, theft and public violence. We cannot rule out the possibility of more arrests being effected.”
Popular in Local
-
Will ANC Limpopo conference go ahead?
-
About 50 young South Africans stranded in China after visa scam
-
Motsoaledi: All South Africans will need to contribute to NHI
-
Anglican bishop criticises Malema comments on Indians as hate speech
-
Man shot in attempted hijacking in Sandton
-
No satisfactory answers for my removal, says De Lange
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.