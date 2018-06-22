5 detained, 2 questioned in Lenasia protests

Residents protested outside the local police station after community patroller Emran Mohammad and two shoppers were shot dead during a store robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they have detained five people and taken two more for questioning following protests at the Lenasia South Police Station.

Residents protested outside the local police station on Thursday night after community patroller Emran Mohammad and two shoppers were shot dead during a robbery at a Shoprite store.

Police say officers were trying to address residents when residents started banging the entrance of the police station.

Spokesperson Brenda Muridili said: “The five people will most likely face charges of malicious damage to property, theft and public violence. We cannot rule out the possibility of more arrests being effected.”