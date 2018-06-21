Popular Topics
'We don't have any hate'

Relatives of a woman murdered in Paarl say they have forgiven her killer.

FILE: Nicola Pienaar was reported missing in January 2017. Picture: Facebook.com/Pink Ladies.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Relatives of a woman murdered in Paarl say they have forgiven her killer.

Jaco Oosthuizen was sentenced to an effective 22 years imprisonment on Wednesday after he entered into a plea bargain with the State.

He killed is girlfriend Nicola Pienaar in January last year and buried her body in a shallow grave on the premises of his home.

Marlaine Pienaar-Vice has described her daughter's murder as a tragedy.

"We're just glad its over, It's painful for everybody, including his family. We all just want to move on now. We don't have any hate. It's actually an enormous tragedy and many people are suffering because of that."

She reported her daughter missing in January last year after she couldn't get hold of her.

Oosthuizen was thought to have left Paarl with his girlfriend and when he was apprehended by police in the Eastern Cape. He claimed he had driven away from her in Oudtshoorn following an argument.

It's since emerged that Oosthuizen strangled Pienaar at his Paarl home before he left the Boland town.

Her body was found under rubble and sand in his yard.

