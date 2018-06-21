WC Transport MEC hails sentences handed down to Piet Botha's killers

Bonteheuwel teenagers and gang members Jatheme Hamid and Dorian Diedricks were on Wednesday sentenced to an effective 25 years behind bars on several charges, including murder and robbery.

CAPE TOWN - Transport MEC Donald Grant says he's relieved that justice has been served for relatives and colleagues of murdered train driver Piet Botha.

Bonteheuwel teenagers and gang members Jatheme Hamid and Dorian Diedricks were on Wednesday sentenced to an effective 25 years behind bars on several charges, including murder and robbery.

A third accomplice, Cedric Andrews, has been found guilty of being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition and has been sentenced to an effective 8 years imprisonment.

Botha was robbed and shot dead at Netreg Station in Bonteheuwel in July 2016.

Grant says that authorities will continue to look at ways to improve security for train commuters and staff members.

MEC Spokesperson Siphesihle Dube: "Mr grant has hailed the 25-year prison sentences handed down to the two killers of Mr Piet Botha as appropriate and fitting for the heinous crimes they committed."

Widow Tania Botha says it's now time for her to pick up the pieces and find a way to move forward.

She says she's satisfied with the court's decision.

"Obviously one would want life imprisonment fro them becuase I've got to live, my kids have got to live for the rest of our lives without a father and husband."

The United National Transport Union has also welcomed the sentence adding justice has been served.