Voters have right to know who funds political parties, ConCourt rules

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has ruled that voters have the right to know who is funding political parties.

Lobby group My Vote Counts argued that for citizens to make an informed vote, there is a reasonable requirement for information concerning political parties' private funding to be disclosed.

The highest court in land found that this information must be reasonably accessible to the public and free flowing.

More to follow.

