Voters have right to know who funds political parties, ConCourt rules
Lobby group My Vote Counts argued that for citizens to make an informed vote, there is a reasonable requirement for information concerning political parties' private funding to be disclosed.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has ruled that voters have the right to know who is funding political parties.
The highest court in land found that this information must be reasonably accessible to the public and free flowing.
More to follow.
#PartyFunding Constitutional Court has ruled that voters have the right to be informed on private political funding.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2018
#PartyFunding ConCourt saysPAIA limitations on private political Party Funding must be amended.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2018
