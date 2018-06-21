Popular Topics
US withdrawal from UNHRC worrisome, says SA

The Donald Trump administration made the announcement on Wednesday, accusing the council of anti-Israel bias and a failure to reform.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on 19 June 2018. Picture: AFP
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on 19 June 2018. Picture: AFP
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has reacted to the United States' withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, describing the move as worrisome.

The Donald Trump administration made the announcement on Wednesday, accusing the council of anti-Israel bias and a failure to reform.

The International Relations Department says the decision goes against the letter and spirit of multilateralism and the Charter of the United Nations, of which the US was one of the founding countries.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

