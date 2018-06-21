Underground fire breaks out at Joburg CBD

Smoke can be seen coming from manhole covers in the streets with firefighters and emergency services on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - An underground fire has broken out in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze has left businesses and houses in the area without power.

City Power's Sol Masolo says the cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

“We don’t know what the cause of the fire is and as I said the emergency services are on site at the moment just trying to put out the fire. Until such time that they finish, only then we will send our team on the ground to try to assess the extent of the damage as well as to establish the cause of the fire.”

