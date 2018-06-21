Underground fire breaks out at Joburg CBD
Smoke can be seen coming from manhole covers in the streets with firefighters and emergency services on the scene.
JOHANNESBURG - An underground fire has broken out in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday afternoon.
Smoke can be seen coming from manhole covers in the streets with firefighters and emergency services on the scene.
The blaze has left businesses and houses in the area without power.
City Power's Sol Masolo says the cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
“We don’t know what the cause of the fire is and as I said the emergency services are on site at the moment just trying to put out the fire. Until such time that they finish, only then we will send our team on the ground to try to assess the extent of the damage as well as to establish the cause of the fire.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH LIVE] Aaron Motsoaledi reveals healthcare reforms
-
Courtney Pieters: Forensic pathologist gives gruesome details
-
'Under NHI, the rich will subsidise the poor, the young will subsidise the old'
-
ANC confirms Job Mokgoro as new NW premier
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 20 June 2018
-
Less than 17% of SA households have medical aid – survey
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.