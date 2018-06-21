Thieves steal CT church's water tank, hurt efforts to go green

Thieves struck last week and emptied the tank before removing it from the St Margaret's Church grounds.

CAPE TOWN - A Parow church's water saving efforts have taken a knock after thieves stole one of its 5,000 litre JoJo tanks.

The place of worship purchased two of these tanks at a cost of R4,500 each.

Father Chris Ahrends says they're disappointed.

"The arrival of the JoJo tanks was part of our plan and strategy to ultimately get off the grid. We already have a solar panel helping to generate electricity, we're just trying to be green."