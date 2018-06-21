Popular Topics
Sibanye-Stillwater offers families of Ikamva victims income replacement plan

Sibanye-Stillwater says the families of five mineworkers who died at its Kloof Ikamva shaft in Westonaria can select a representative to continue working at the company, so they don’t suffer loss of an income.

Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine near Westonaria. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine near Westonaria. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Sibanye-Stillwater says the families of five mineworkers who died at its Kloof Ikamva shaft in Westonaria can select a representative to continue working at the company, so they don’t suffer loss of an income.

The mine made the announcement at a memorial service on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Thabsile Phumo says: “What that means is for us to enable that family to continue to have a source of income. We ask them to give us a name of another family member who can come and have a job at the mine. It’s not even a direct replacement, rather an income replacement.”

Twenty miners have died at the mining company since the beginning of the year.

At least 17 mineworkers have died in seven incidents at Sibanye-Stillwater mines since the start of the year. Picture: EWN

In a statement released on Wednesday, the mine claims employee safety remains its primary concern.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

