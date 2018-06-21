Sibanye-Stillwater offers families of Ikamva victims income replacement plan
Sibanye-Stillwater says the families of five mineworkers who died at its Kloof Ikamva shaft in Westonaria can select a representative to continue working at the company, so they don’t suffer loss of an income.
The mine made the announcement at a memorial service on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Thabsile Phumo says: “What that means is for us to enable that family to continue to have a source of income. We ask them to give us a name of another family member who can come and have a job at the mine. It’s not even a direct replacement, rather an income replacement.”
Twenty miners have died at the mining company since the beginning of the year.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the mine claims employee safety remains its primary concern.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
