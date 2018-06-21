ShotSpotter technology helps with conviction of Manenberg man
ShotSpotter technology uses sensors to pick up audio frequency of gunshots, locating the area where shots are fired within seconds.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has welcomed the first ever ShotSpotter-linked conviction and sentence.
Judgement was handed down in the Wynberg Regional Court earlier this month.
Virgil Koopman was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for five years, provided he is not found guilty of a similar offence during this period.
Koopman was arrested in Manenberg in October last year on a charge of discharging a firearm in a municipal area.
The City's JP Smith said: “The City’s Strategic Surveillance Unit supplied the SAPS with the CCTV footage of the incident as well as the ShotSpotter alert that was registered on the gunshot detection system at the time of the incident.”
Smith says the conviction of Koopman is evidence that the city’s law enforcement authorities working together can fight against crime.
“This was a first for the City and is evidence of what is possible when the various enforcement agencies collaborate in the fight against crime. We also commend the persistence and dedication of the investigating officer and his team in the case. And we look forward to more convictions with the assistance of the technology that we have at our disposal.”
WATCH: Gun violence in gangland: see how tech is fighting gun crime
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
