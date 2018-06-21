ShotSpotter technology helps with conviction of Manenberg man

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

ShotSpotter technology helps with conviction of Manenberg man

ShotSpotter technology uses sensors to pick up audio frequency of gunshots, locating the area where shots are fired within seconds.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has welcomed the first ever ShotSpotter-linked conviction and sentence.

Judgement was handed down in the Wynberg Regional Court earlier this month.

Virgil Koopman was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for five years, provided he is not found guilty of a similar offence during this period.

Koopman was arrested in Manenberg in October last year on a charge of discharging a firearm in a municipal area.

ShotSpotter technology uses sensors to pick up audio frequency of gunshots, locating the area where shots are fired within seconds.

The City's JP Smith said: “The City’s Strategic Surveillance Unit supplied the SAPS with the CCTV footage of the incident as well as the ShotSpotter alert that was registered on the gunshot detection system at the time of the incident.”

Smith says the conviction of Koopman is evidence that the city’s law enforcement authorities working together can fight against crime.

“This was a first for the City and is evidence of what is possible when the various enforcement agencies collaborate in the fight against crime. We also commend the persistence and dedication of the investigating officer and his team in the case. And we look forward to more convictions with the assistance of the technology that we have at our disposal.”

WATCH: Gun violence in gangland: see how tech is fighting gun crime

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA