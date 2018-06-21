SAPS officer suspected of stealing firearms to remain in custody

The officer was arrested for his alleged involvement in the stolen firearms at the Bellville South Police Station.

CAPE TOWN - A police constable will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the suspect will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

"The suspect, who was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly being involved in corruption and theft of firearms in Bellville, did make a brief appearance at the loacl magistrates court. The case has been postponed for seven days."

More than 40 firearms disappeared from Western Cape police stations in August 2017 - 15 from the Mitchells Plain Police Station and 18 from the Bellville South Police Station.