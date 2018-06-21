Popular Topics
SAHRC says patient may have died due to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital strike

Hundreds of workers shut down the hospital for days last month over unpaid bonuses.

A view of one of the corridors at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital following a chaotic strike by disgruntled workers over wage increase and bonuses. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
A view of one of the corridors at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital following a chaotic strike by disgruntled workers over wage increase and bonuses. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it has been brought to the organisation's attention that a patient may have died at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital due to protests there.

Hundreds of workers shut down the hospital for days last month over unpaid bonuses.

The commission has launched an inquiry into operations at the hospital and whether the disruptions could have been prevented.

The commission's Buang Jones says in a sitting last week, Charlotte Maxeke’s CEO Gladys Bogoshi told a panel how the death of a patient could possibly have been linked to the disruptions.

“It was brought to our attention in the course of the inquiry.”

He says if there is a link, it would mean the patient’s rights to life, healthcare and human dig nity were violated.

“It has a number of implications and legal ramifications for the hospital and the Department of Health.”

Meanwhile, Bogoshi says the hospital has started looking into the matter, while Jones says the rights commission will ask the facility to report back to it with its findings.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

