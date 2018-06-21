Recording reveals Moyane ordering employee not to cooperate with KPMG probe

The conversation is the basis for one of the charges that the former tax boss will face at his upcoming disciplinary hearing.

PRETORIA – A recording of a telephone conversation has revealed how suspended South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane instructed a revenue service employee not to cooperate with a KPMG investigation.

The recording, obtained by News24, is between Moyane and Helgard Lombard, who is also a witness in the case against three former senior Sars officials accused of spying on the Scorpions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane earlier this year after being accused of mishandling a Financial Intelligence Centre report against one of his deputies Jonas Makwakwa, among numerous other charges.

The conversation between Moyane and Lombard, recorded in 2015, is the basis for one of the charges that the former tax boss will face at his upcoming disciplinary hearing.

At the time, KPMG was investigating allegations related to the so-called rogue unit, claims which have been discredited and KPMG’s report withdrawn.

In the recording, Moyane advises Lombard to avoid being interviewed.

“Firstly let’s deal with the KPMG. You are not going, let’s first deal with KPMG. You’re not going to them. Luther is going to tell them that you’re not well.”

Moyane has consistently denied all the charges against him and wants his hearing to start urgently in order to clear his name.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)