#RandReport: Rand recovers slightly on technical factors
It had gained over 0.5% at one point in late afternoon trade and was little changed on the day at 15.30 GMT, fetching 13.6575/dlr.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand reversed earlier losses on Thursday with technical factors offering support while stocks fell, dragged down by resource counters and heavyweight Naspers.
The rand had a volatile session, falling as much as 1% after the release of data showing a sharp jump in South Africa’s current account deficit in the first quarter of 2018.
But the currency has been in oversold territory according to momentum indicators tracked by charters, and this offered the currency technical support.
It had gained over 0.5% at one point in late afternoon trade and was little changed on the day at 15.30 GMT, fetching 13.6575/dlr.
“The overall sentiment is that the rand was largely oversold,” said AfriFocus Securities Portfolio Manager Cheslyn Francis.
Bonds firmed in line with the rand, with the yield on the benchmark bond due in 2026 down 10.5 basis points to 8.92%.
In stocks, the JSE Top-40 index slipped 0.74% to 50,023 points, while the broader All-share index also fell 0.74% to 56,234 points.
Falling oil prices weighed on petrochemicals group Sasol, which shed 0.65%, while Gold Fields lost almost 1.4% as gold hit six-month lows in the face of the strong dollar.
More in Business
-
Eskom unions lower wage offer to 9%, high risk of load shedding tonight
-
Mokonyane: Damage to Eskom property during strike is economic sabotage
-
Tesla accuses former employee of hacking and transferring data
-
ECB sets aside €69m after Steinhoff loss
-
Rand retreats before current account data released
-
Unions await Eskom response to wage counter offer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.