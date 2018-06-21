Probe into alleged Stellenbosch Municipality fraud enters second phase
In July 2017, the municipality initiated a Business Process Review to identify gaps and strengthen internal control mechanisms.
CAPE TOWN - An investigation into alleged fraudulent activities at the Stellenbosch Municipality has entered its second phase.
Forensic investigators have this week seized laptops and computers.
The investigation was initiated last year.
Stellenbosch Municipal Manager Geraldine Mettler says: “At this stage, it’s important to note that this is an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent activities based on evidence emanating from the first round which will be verified through the emerging process.”
Mettler says it became evident that there was a need for the municipality to appoint a service provider to conduct a comprehensive forensic investigation into alleged corrupt and fraudulent activities.
The forensic investigator was appointed by the municipality in October 2017, and the first phase of the investigation was launched.
“The executive mayor and I requested this investigation in an effort to root out all forms of corruption, fraud and financial misconduct within the municipalities.”
Edited by Zamangwane Shange
