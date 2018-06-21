Pretoria man accused of killing wife to appear in court
While Prem Basdeo has been accused of murder, the body of his wife Dawn has not been found.
PRETORIA – The Pretoria man accused of murdering his wife is scheduled to appear again in the Pretoria magistrates court on Thursday morning after his arrest last week.
Despite an extensive search for Dawn’s body in the area where her husband told police to search, she has not been found.
Dawn was last seen leaving her home to go to a hospital more than a week ago, but has not been seen since then.
It has also emerged that in the year 2000 Prem was charged and later acquitted of the murder of his first wife in Durban.
The 58-year-old husband now faces charges of murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.
It’s not yet clear if he will apply for bail when he appears in court today.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
