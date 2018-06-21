Political fires keep DA busy in Western Cape

EWN takes a look into the various mayors across the Western Cape who have come under the chopping block, resigned and been ousted through no-confidence motions.

CAPE TOWN - From one no-confidence vote to another, the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s been kept busy putting out multiple political fires in recent months.

Eyewitness News takes a look into the various mayors across the Western Cape who have come under the chopping block, resigned and been ousted through no-confidence motions brought by the party itself and opposition parties.

Starting with Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.



Following months of ugly spats, the mayor is still in the party’s crosshairs and awaits a court ruling at the end of June regarding the party’s cessation clause.

While the Cape Town mayor is back in her number one citizen seat, she remains neutralised with the DA having stripped her of much of her mayoral powers.

She’s not alone, though.

2. Former Knysna mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies was forced to step down after losing a no-confidence motion brought against her by the African National Congress (ANC), backed by rogue DA members in the town council.

Down the drag in George, Mayor Melvin Naik has also fallen foul of the DA because of comments he made on a local radio station which have been deemed homophobic. Moving along to the Karoo, in the West Coast Region’s Matzikama Local Municipality, DA Mayor Rhenda Stephan resigned after her party’s caucus tabled a motion of no confidence against her. Staying in the West Coast Region, Berg River Mayor Evert Manuel also resigned, which the party said Manuel had violated the Constitution.

That’s five mayors in total excluding two Speakers of Council who are all under fire in the Democratic Alliance.

