Police officer gunned down in Joburg CBD cash heist
It's understood the officer was gunned down on the corner of Joe Slovo Drive and Abel Road on Thursday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - A police officer has been shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD.
It's understood the officer was gunned down on the corner of Joe Slovo Drive and Abel Road on Thursday afternoon.
Eyewitness News has learned that the slain police officer was shot and killed allegedly by cash-in-transit heist criminals during a shootout in Hillbrow.
It’s also understood that one Fidelity security officer and a bystander were wounded in the gunfight.
The suspects apparently shot the money van’s tyres to stop it from moving.
The group then opened fire on a police van that was in pursuit, fatally wounding the officer in the head.
Three suspects have been arrested while the search for an unconfirmed number of accomplices continues.
It’s not yet clear if they got away with any cash.
An AK-47 was reportedly seized from the alleged criminals during the arrests.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
