Police Ministry asks for space to probe murder of ANC MP

Sibusiso Radebe was shot dead while sitting in his car with another person in Roodepoort on Tuesday night.

ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe. Picture: Facebook
ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe. Picture: Facebook
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Police Ministry has asked for space to investigate the murder of African National Congress Member of Parliament, Sibusiso Radebe.

The 40-year-old was shot dead while sitting in his car with another person in Roodepoort on Tuesday night.

The motive for his murder is still in question but police are searching for at least two gunmen.

Spokesperson Reneilwe Serero says: “We’re appealing to all members of the public to assist us with information to identify the suspects. They can do this by reporting to any police station nearest to them.

“For now we must just allow the SAPS to do their jobs. The team of detectives on this case are working very hard to ensure that the suspects are brought to book.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

