Police arrest 6 suspects following Joburg CBD cash heist
One police officer was killed in a lunchtime shootout with a gang of criminals who targeted the parked cash van on Joe Slovo Road.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say so far, six suspects have been arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s brazen cash-in-transit heist in the Johannesburg CBD.
Two other people were also wounded.
The gang fled the scene in two vehicles with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police also recovered seven firearms, including rifles.
It’s the latest in a series of cash-in-transit heists across the country since the start of 2018.
At the same time, acting National Commissioner of Police Sindile Mfazi has commended the bravery of police officers who responded to the heist.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
