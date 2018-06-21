Police arrest 6 suspects following Joburg CBD cash heist

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Police arrest 6 suspects following Joburg CBD cash heist

One police officer was killed in a lunchtime shootout with a gang of criminals who targeted the parked cash van on Joe Slovo Road.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say so far, six suspects have been arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s brazen cash-in-transit heist in the Johannesburg CBD.

One police officer was killed in a lunchtime shootout with a gang of criminals who targeted the parked cash van on Joe Slovo Road.

Two other people were also wounded.

The gang fled the scene in two vehicles with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police also recovered seven firearms, including rifles.

It’s the latest in a series of cash-in-transit heists across the country since the start of 2018.

At the same time, acting National Commissioner of Police Sindile Mfazi has commended the bravery of police officers who responded to the heist.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA