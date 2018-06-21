[LISTEN] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - The cost of cost-cutting
Masego Rahlaga | Eyewitness News goes inside the truth to help you understand how the Gauteng Health Department and its then MEC Qedani Mahlangu set in motion a chain of events which would see over 140 people killed after government cancelled its mental healthcare contract with Life Esidimeni.
Eyewitness News goes inside the truth of the Life Esidimeni tragedy in this six-part podcast series. In episode three, EWN examines whether cost-cutting was the real reason the deal was ended.
If you missed episode two listen to it below or click here to follow the series. You can also subscribe to the full six-part series on the Podcast app on your iOS device.
