Piet Matosa and Joseph Montisetse to battle for NUM top post
Nominations for the top nine positions of the NUM have been concluded and delegates will soon cast their votes.
JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing president of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) Piet Matosa will be up against his deputy Joseph Montisetse for the Presidency of the union.
The union is meeting in Boksburg for its national congress this week.
There were no nominations from the floor for any of the top positions.
Delegates are divided between those who support current president Matosa to remain in his position and those who have thrown their weight behind a separate leadership slate that supports current General Secretary David Sipunzi to stay put in his post.
Siphunzi is up against Mbuyiseni Hibana for the position of secretary-general.
At the same time, William Mabapa was elected deputy secretary general unopposed.
Delegates are expected to cast their ballots on Friday morning.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
