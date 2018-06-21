Popular Topics
NUM calls for arbitration process on mining deaths

The NUM has condemned the staggering rate of fatalities in mining accidents, saying mineworkers don’t go to work to die.

NUM General Secretary David Sipunzi. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called for an arbitration process, similar to the Life Esidemini hearings, so the families of mineworkers who’ve died on the job can receive compensation.

In 2018 alone, 22 mineworkers have died in mining accidents.

The union is holding its national congress in Boksburg this week.

NUM General Secretary David Sipunzi has condemned the staggering rate of fatalities in mining accidents, saying mineworkers don’t go to work to die.

He says when mineworkers are killed, hundreds of people are affected.

“As of 18 December 2017, 86 mineworkers had died thus resulting in 430 dependents likely to live a precarious life.”

Sipunzi attacked the attitude of mining companies in dealing with health and safety issues.

The NUM congress is due to hash out a plan on how to hold employers accountable for mine accidents.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

