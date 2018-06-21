NUM admits most of its problems are self-inflicted
After a day of squabbles over credentials, the NUM national congress entered its second day with its General Secretary David Sipunzi delivering the secretariat report.
JOHANNESBURG - National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) General Secretary David Sipunzi has conceded that a lot of the problems plaguing the union are self-inflicted.
He was speaking at the union’s national congress in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, where he detailed the raft of challenges facing the mining union.
After a day of squabbles over credentials, the NUM national congress entered its second day with Sipunzi delivering the secretariat report.
In a frank address to the gathering, he said it can’t be business as usual.
“We must change... If we don’t change we’ll become like dinosaurs, we’ll be an extinct union.”
Sipunzi says the NUM is bleeding membership because its members are being threatened by other unions.
“Our members are being forced at gunpoint to leave the NUM and join other unions, and the law enforcement agencies seem to be helpless.”
But he didn’t put the blame for the decrease in membership on other unions alone; Sipunzi says people leave the union because leaders focus their energy on fighting one another.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH LIVE] Aaron Motsoaledi reveals healthcare reforms
-
ANC confirms Job Mokgoro as new NW premier
-
Recording reveals Moyane ordering employee not to cooperate with KPMG probe
-
'Under NHI, the rich will subsidise the poor, the young will subsidise the old'
-
'We don't have any hate'
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 20 June 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.