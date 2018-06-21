Mokonyane: Damage to Eskom property during strike is economic sabotage

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has slammed striking workers following reports of damage to Eskom property during last week’s one-day strike.

CAPE TOWN – Cabinet has welcomed interventions made by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in wage negotiations to bring an end to last week’s strike at Eskom.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane gave a briefing this morning on Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting in Pretoria.

Mokonyane has slammed striking workers following reports of damage to Eskom property during last week’s one-day strike.

She described it as economic sabotage.

“We do believe that we’ve the labour relations and we’ve the right of workers protected in terms of their right to strike but nobody is entitled to destroy property. It’s an act of sabotage.”

Mokonyane says a team has been assigned to negotiate in the wage dispute.

She adds that Gordhan will update Cabinet and National Treasury on any developments.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)