MK vets pay tribute to late ANC veteran Billy Modise

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) veteran and former ambassador Billy Modise has been described as a distinguished gentleman and a leader who served the country diligently.

The 87-year-old passed away last night after a long illness.

He served as chief of State Security under the Thabo Mbeki administration until his retirement in 2006.

The ANC Veterans League has sent condolences to Modise's family.

The league's Snuki Zikalala says that Modise was passionate about education and training.

“He was a very jolly fellow and very compassionate and always interested in finding out more about your family. His main focus was on education and training, he wanted the majority of the ANC, especially MK people, to go to school so that when they came back to the country they are well qualified [and] skilled so that they can take over.”

