MJC ‘working closely’ with Hawks in Malmesbury mosque attack probe
The Muslim Judicial Council says it has engaged with the Malmesbury community following the fatal attack.
CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) says it is working closely with the Hawks to get to the bottom of a mosque attack in Malmesbury.
A week ago, two worshippers were killed and two others were wounded.
The attacker was later killed in a stand-off with police.
The council says it has engaged with the Malmesbury community following the fatal attack.
VIDEO: Malmesbury community shocked by mosque attack
The MJC’s Maulana Abdul-Khaliq Allie says: ”The community, in our assessment and engagement, is quite traumatised. When you listen to community members saying while at the mosque and the door open, fear comes over their minds and hearts.”
The motive remains under investigation by the Hawks.
The Somali community board has confirmed the suspect was a Somali national, who it claims, had a history of mental illness.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
