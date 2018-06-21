Mahumapelo: We will relentlessly support Mokgoro as NW premier
Job Mokgoro was officially confirmed as premier candidate by the ANC on Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Supra Mahumapelo says the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West will support incoming premier Job Mokgoro on his journey to stabilise the provincial administration and effect service delivery.
Mokgoro was officially confirmed as premier candidate by the ANC on Thursday morning.
The former director general is expected to be sworn as a Member of the Provincial Legislature on Friday before the 30-day deadline to elect a premier lapses this weekend.
Mahumapelo has described his successor as an excellent administrator.
“As the PEC [provincial executive committee] we will be supporting [Mokgoro] unashamedly, without any ambiguousness; we will relentlessly support the new premier.”
Mokgoro will also receive support from government’s inter-ministerial committee which will continue handling the administration of the North West.
This arrangement is expected to be in place until later this year as the Constitution prescribes that provincial administration lasts for a period of 180 days pending any request for an extension.
WATCH: Job Mokgoro to be sworn in as new NW premier
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC confirms Job Mokgoro as new NW premier
-
Probe into alleged Stellenbosch Municipality fraud enters second phase
-
Political fires keep DA busy in Western Cape
-
[ANALYSIS] Ramaphosa’s legal strategy may backfire
-
DA asks Ramaphosa to reconsider decision over Zuma legal fees
-
‘All systems go for public hearings on land expropriation’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.