Mahumapelo: We will relentlessly support Mokgoro as NW premier

Job Mokgoro was officially confirmed as premier candidate by the ANC on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Supra Mahumapelo says the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West will support incoming premier Job Mokgoro on his journey to stabilise the provincial administration and effect service delivery.

The former director general is expected to be sworn as a Member of the Provincial Legislature on Friday before the 30-day deadline to elect a premier lapses this weekend.

Mahumapelo has described his successor as an excellent administrator.

“As the PEC [provincial executive committee] we will be supporting [Mokgoro] unashamedly, without any ambiguousness; we will relentlessly support the new premier.”

Mokgoro will also receive support from government’s inter-ministerial committee which will continue handling the administration of the North West.

This arrangement is expected to be in place until later this year as the Constitution prescribes that provincial administration lasts for a period of 180 days pending any request for an extension.

