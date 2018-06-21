Mabuza says nuclear energy not discussed during Russia visit

Deputy President David Mabuza says his visit to Russia at was primarily to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza says matters related to nuclear energy were not discussed at all during his recent visit to Russia.

He was asked by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to clarify the reasons for his visit during question time in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday afternoon.

But the party used the opportunity to take their questioning a step further, probing Mabuza about political assassinations and election vote-rigging.

Mabuza says his visit to Russia at the request of President Cyril Ramaphosa was primarily to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election.

Mabuza was also lobbying for support for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

But the DA’s Bronwynn Engelbrecht caused ructions when she asked whether political assassinations were discussed.

Mabuza says he’s tired of the insinuations and those with evidence must open a case.

“It does not help anyone to continue with alleging, alleging, that is tantamount to assassinating a character of a person.”

But Mabuza drew the line at another DA question on whether the modus operandi of rigging elections was discussed with Russia.

“I realise I’ve been generous asking new questions, but I’ve come to a point where I’m not going to answer a new question anymore.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)