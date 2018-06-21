[LISTEN] How your social media behaviour affects your insurance claim

Radio 702 | Senior Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance Ayanda Mazwi explains how your social media posts might work against you when it’s time to make claims.

JOHANNESBURG - Could you have issues with an insurance claim if you’re using social media in your car?

Radio 702 presenter Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Ayanda Mazwi, a Senior Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance, about the legalities of insurers tapping into your social media profiles and how your social media posts might work against you when it’s time to make claims.

