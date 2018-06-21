[LISTEN] Can humans live past the age of 200?
CapeTalk | Cape Talk host John Maytham spoke to Dr Aubrey de Grey who believes that regenerative medicine will improve at a faster rate than ageing.
CAPE TOWN – There appears to be significant scientific opinion that the first person to live to be 200 years-old might already be born.
The John Maytham Show on Cape Talk spoke to Dr Aubrey de Grey, a global pioneer of anti-ageing research, who provocatively claims that the first person to live past 1,000 years of age has already been born.
He believes that regenerative medicine will improve at a faster rate than ageing and says longevity is all about health.
“We are not going to have anybody living a long time in a poor state of health.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
