[LISTEN] Can humans live past the age of 200?

CapeTalk | Cape Talk host John Maytham spoke to Dr Aubrey de Grey who believes that regenerative medicine will improve at a faster rate than ageing.

CAPE TOWN – There appears to be significant scientific opinion that the first person to live to be 200 years-old might already be born.

The John Maytham Show on Cape Talk spoke to Dr Aubrey de Grey, a global pioneer of anti-ageing research, who provocatively claims that the first person to live past 1,000 years of age has already been born.

He believes that regenerative medicine will improve at a faster rate than ageing and says longevity is all about health.

“We are not going to have anybody living a long time in a poor state of health.”

