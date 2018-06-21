Limpopo ANC continuing preparations for elective conference
Limpopo ANC spokesperson Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says as they continue to prepare for the conference, only the national office can direct them on how to treat the matter.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo says it is continuing with preparations for its upcoming provincial elective conference scheduled to take place this weekend.
This follows threats by a disgruntled group of ANC members to interdict the conference if it is not postponed or cancelled.
The party’s national office is in support of the conference going ahead, saying that members who have queries should raise them with the relevant structures within the party.
"They will advise us. As the matter stands, we will conitnue to prepare for the conference this weekend."
National ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says that as far as the party is concerned, there has been no change and the province can convene its conference.
"It is incumbent upon those members who might have concerns to approach the relevant dispute resolution bodies."
If all goes according to the plan, delegates will start convening this Friday to elect branch nominated officials into the province's top positions.
