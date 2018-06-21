Popular Topics
Kayamandi official temporarily removed after residents march

Demonstrators have on Thursday marched to the municipal office calling for the removal of Cameron Mcako who serves as the Kayamandi area manager.

Kayamandi residents marched to Stellenbosch municipality on Thursday 21 June 2018 demanding that the mayor, area manager and local councillor be removed. Picture: Twitter/ @StellMun
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A senior Stellenbosch Municipal official will be temporarily removed following the protest.

Demonstrators have on Thursday marched to the municipal office calling for the removal of Cameron Mcako who serves as the Kayamandi area manager.

Mayor Gesie Van Deventer met with the residents at the office and informed them Mcako would be removed temporarily.

Stellenbosch Municipal Manager Geraldine Mettler said: “I’ve asked that the community provide my office with affidavits of any allegations of wrongdoing to make a formal investigation possible. The mayor also addressed the group's concerns and again informed the community that close to R19 million has been budgeted for projects in Kayamandi over the next three years.”

Authorities say the protests had been under control.

The police's FC Van Wyk said: “The protests are under control and no violent incidents [have] occurred. Stellenbosch police members, Public Order Policing, and other law enforcement agencies are monitoring the march.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

