Ipid investigates death of CT woman in police custody

Ipid says the woman was arrested for drunk driving on 18 June and taken to the Malmesbury Police Station.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a woman in a police holding cell in Malmesbury.

Ipid says the woman was arrested for drunk driving on 18 June and taken to the local police station.

She was later found by police officers, dead in her cell. She’d used a T-shirt to hang herself.

Eyewitness News has asked Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini whether the woman had been alone in the cell, and how many times officers had checked up on her.

Dlamini says these issues are subject to Ipid’s investigation.

“The post-mortem was conducted on 20 June and the finding at this stage is that the death is consistent with hanging.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

