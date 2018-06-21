Gunmen in PE steal jewellery worth over R4m

Five men robbed the business in the Greenacres Shopping Centre on Thursday and held staff at gunpoint.

CAPE TOWN - Jewellery worth more than R4 million has been stolen during an armed robbery at a Port Elizabeth jewellery store.

No one was injured during the heist.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said: “It is alleged that the suspects got into a white Renault Clio and sped off. We are investigating a case of armed robbery.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)