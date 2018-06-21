Gauteng top cop De Lange to take early retirement

De Langa is expected to leave her position at the end of June after two years.

JOHANNESBURG – Eyewitness News understands that Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange will be taking early retirement.

This follows a report by Times Live in which De Lange confirmed that national police management asked her to leave.

Officially, police have not been able to confirm whether De Lange will be leaving at the end of this month, only saying that any relevant announcements will be made at an appropriate time.

It's been reported that she doesn't know why she’s been asked to leave, but that she is sad about her departure as she believes she still has a lot to do at the SAPS.

However, Colonel Athlenda Mathe says the police are unable to confirm this.

“The status of an employee falls within the employer/employee relationship, which is respected by the South African Police Services management.”

An announcement on De Langa's departure is expected to be made soon.

