Fort Hare SRC concerned about effect of strike on students
Mid-year exams at the institution, as well as at Walter Sisulu University, have been postponed due to an on-going strike by employees.
CAPE TOWN - The University of Fort Hare's Student Representative Council is concerned about the long-term impact of strike action on students.
Mid-year exams at the institution, as well as at Walter Sisulu University, have been postponed due to an on-going strike by employees.
While the situation is calm at Walter Sisulu University, the same can't be said at Fort Hare where some non-striking staff have apparently been intimidated and threatened.
Walter Sisulu University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo says they're hopeful that operations will return to normal at the East London campus, as has been the case at the three other campuses.
Tukwayo says most staff members have accepted management's 6.6% wage increase, although some workers are still holding out.
She says there is still no date for when exams will proceed.
Exams at the University of Fort Hare, which were supposed to start last week, have been moved to July.
SRC president Xolani Jaji says he's concerned about the effect on students.
"We have final year students that will ultimately want to apply to other institutions for next year. That will cause an effect in terms of their results coming back from external examiners."
Fort Hare spokesperson Khotso Moabi says it's tense on the campus, as wage negotiations have reached a deadlock.
Popular in Local
-
'Under NHI, the rich will subsidise the poor, the young will subsidise the old'
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 20 June 2018
-
DA asks Ramaphosa to reconsider decision over Zuma legal fees
-
ANC NWC picks Mokgoro as NW premier candidate
-
Gauteng top cop De Lange to take early retirement
-
Truck drivers protest causes traffic backlog on Van Reenen's Pass
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.