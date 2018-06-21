Fort Hare SRC concerned about effect of strike on students

Mid-year exams at the institution, as well as at Walter Sisulu University, have been postponed due to an on-going strike by employees.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Fort Hare's Student Representative Council is concerned about the long-term impact of strike action on students.

While the situation is calm at Walter Sisulu University, the same can't be said at Fort Hare where some non-striking staff have apparently been intimidated and threatened.

Walter Sisulu University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo says they're hopeful that operations will return to normal at the East London campus, as has been the case at the three other campuses.

Tukwayo says most staff members have accepted management's 6.6% wage increase, although some workers are still holding out.

She says there is still no date for when exams will proceed.

Exams at the University of Fort Hare, which were supposed to start last week, have been moved to July.

SRC president Xolani Jaji says he's concerned about the effect on students.

"We have final year students that will ultimately want to apply to other institutions for next year. That will cause an effect in terms of their results coming back from external examiners."

Fort Hare spokesperson Khotso Moabi says it's tense on the campus, as wage negotiations have reached a deadlock.