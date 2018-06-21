Deadline looms for public comment on SABC probe into editorial interference
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says the public has until Friday to make submissions to its commissions of inquiry looking into editorial interference and sexual harassment.
The hearings will begin on Monday.
The SABC says that a full report from the hearings should be finalised by the end of July.
Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says: “Remember that the deadline was last week Friday but we extended it so that we give more people enough time to render their submissions.
“The chairpersons and their teams will then go through these submissions and decide on who they’re going to be calling.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
