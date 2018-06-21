DA: Zuma will evade criminal charges if state keeps paying legal bills

DA Federal Executive chairperson James Selfe has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa objecting to the state's decision to continue footing Zuma's legal bills.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Executive chairperson James Selfe says that as long as the state pays for Jacob Zuma's legal bills, he will continue engaging in frivolous lawsuits.

The Presidency confirmed that taxpayers will carry the former president's defence bill in his criminal case where he is facing 16 charges of fraud and corruption until a court orders them against it.

The DA says that Zuma was known for his Stalingrad legal tactics because the state always foot the bill.

The party's James Selfe has now told Ramaphosa that if the state continues funding Zuma's legal bill, he will drag his cases and evade facing his criminal charges.

“Jacob Zuma opposed the DA’s litigation using taxpayers' money all the way to the Constitutional Court and this process will take years.”

Selfe says that it is unlikely that Zuma will repay the state if found guilty.

He says that Ramaphosa must rethink his decision to honour the agreement to continue paying for Zuma's defence.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)