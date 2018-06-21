DA: Zuma will evade criminal charges if state keeps paying legal bills

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

DA: Zuma will evade criminal charges if state keeps paying legal bills

DA Federal Executive chairperson James Selfe has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa objecting to the state's decision to continue footing Zuma's legal bills.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018. He is charged with 16 counts that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool
Former South African president Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018. He is charged with 16 counts that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Executive chairperson James Selfe says that as long as the state pays for Jacob Zuma's legal bills, he will continue engaging in frivolous lawsuits.

Selfe has written to Cyril Ramaphosa objecting to the state's decision to continue footing Zuma's legal bills.

The Presidency confirmed that taxpayers will carry the former president's defence bill in his criminal case where he is facing 16 charges of fraud and corruption until a court orders them against it.

The DA says that Zuma was known for his Stalingrad legal tactics because the state always foot the bill.

The party's James Selfe has now told Ramaphosa that if the state continues funding Zuma's legal bill, he will drag his cases and evade facing his criminal charges.

“Jacob Zuma opposed the DA’s litigation using taxpayers' money all the way to the Constitutional Court and this process will take years.”

Selfe says that it is unlikely that Zuma will repay the state if found guilty.

He says that Ramaphosa must rethink his decision to honour the agreement to continue paying for Zuma's defence.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA