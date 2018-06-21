DA wants WC public transport rescue plan fast-tracked

Train delays, damaged infrastructure and suspended train lines have become a reality for tens of thousands of commuters in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants discussions and plans into improving Western Cape's public transport system to be fast-tracked.

Speaking at the Competition Commission's market inquiry into the land-based public passenger transport sector, the DA urged the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), the City of Cape Town and the province to speed up the transport rescue plan.

As a result, the city has seen an increase in traffic during peak hours as workers rush to get home.

The DA's Manny De Freitas says urgent intervention is needed.

“Very importantly, is that the budget would go to the city as well. You can't expect them to run this function without the budget. They would be accountable to the government which probably has a political nuance to it. The ultimate person being responsible would still be the national minister of transport.”

De Freitas says while it condemns vandalism on trains, more needs to be done to assist workers and commuters getting to work and school on time.

“When you talk to commuters they don't want to vandalise it. It's out of desperation... it's their last resort so I believe that Prasa needs to listen to commuters more.”

Three trains have been torched in the last five weeks costing Metrorail R19 million.

